Minister Ayariga Snubs Ghana Media....At Climate Change Conference

Environment Minister, Hon. Mahama Ayariga At The Africa Action Summit On Climate Change, Held On Wednesay 16th November, 2016, Marrakech Morocco

Environment Minister, Hon. Mahama Ayariga, on Wednesday 16th November, 2016 showed media hostility of the highest order when he snubbed Ghanaian journalists covering this year's UN Climate Change Conference COP22 in Marrakech Morocco.

Mr. Ayariga turned down media interviews from Ghanaian journalists after one of the sessions at the conference.

"Sorry, I have a plane to catch now...I'm going back to Ghana," he said.

The turn of events was a disgusting sight to say the least for a whole sector minister taking part in an international climate summit on an African soil for that matter, to decline media interviews.

Ghanaian journalists at the conference had wanted the minister to share some perspectives on the Government of Ghana's position on climate change, its accompanied challenges and among others Ghana's position on the PARIS AGREEMENT OF COP21 last year including Ghana's adaptation and mitigation strategies.

This was immediately after Hon. Ayariga had represented Ghana at the African Session of the Conference dubbed the "Africa Action Summit" on the Climate Change agenda the same day. The Africa Action Summit was under the distinguished chair of His Royal Highness King Mohammed VI, the King of Morocco.

The minister was in the company of Ghana's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Emmanuel Bombande, at the time of the incident.

World leaders and top officials from UN member states had gathered in Marrakech, Morocco at the COP22 to ratify the PARIS Agreement of 2015.

The UN Climate Change Conference COP22 in Marrakech officially closed on Friday 18th November, 2016.

The Conference witnessed major contributions from most developed countries which saw a major political will and commitment on the part of member states towards Zero carbon emission, curbing pollution due to fosil fuels and also towards clean renewabale energy by the year 2030.

At the close of proceedings, 111 countries had so ratified the Paris Agreement out of the total 197 countries.