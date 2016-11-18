NDC to strengthen gender legal framework

By Christielove Basmel Aborchie, GNA

Accra, Nov.18, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to work on various legislations to consolidate the gender legal framework.

The NDC manifesto on gender made available to Ghana News Agency in Accra said it planned to work on the Affirmative Action Bill, Intestate Succession (Amendment) Bill, Property Rights of Spouses Bill, Human Trafficking Legislative Instrument and Domestic Violence Legislative instrument.

To address the issue of inequality, the NDC has launched the National Gender Policy to mainstream Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment to promote development in the country.

The NDC said, it had finalised foster care regulations under children's Act 1998 (Act 560), amended the Children's Act 1998(Act560), established a central adoption authority, initiated a national campaign against child marriages, created three additional child assault treatment centers in Effia Nkwanta, Komfo Anokye and Tamale Hospitals to treat abused children.

The Party said to help the vulnerable and lift people out of poverty, 'we will implement a graduation programme that identifies vulnerable persons to be trained and empowered to own their own businesses'.

NDC also promised to develop an enhanced national household Registry that identifies vulnerable persons and extremely poor persons for support and increase leap beneficiary households to 350,000.

The NDC said it had launched the 'first Government Shelter for abuse women and children' while efforts had been made to shut down the witches' camp at Bonyase in the Northern Region and also, provided free National Health Insurance Scheme for more than 800 inmates of witches camps.

'We will empower women to take control of their reproductive health,' the NDC stated.

With regard to children, the NDC said: 'We have launched the Justice for Children Policy and have finalised the Legislative Instrument for child adoption under the Children's Act 1998 (Act560).'

'Artisanal fishing communities, coastal and inland, and deprived inner city communities including Zongos targeted for the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty Programme.'

