Air Force Junior Ranks' Mess commissioned

By Samira Larbie/William Fiabu, GNA

Accra, Nov.18, GNA - Air Vice Marshal MM-T Nagai, the Chief of Air Staff, has admonished the youth to abstain from any act of violence before, during and after the December 7 general election.

'Use the opportunity you have to promote and propagate the message for peace and remain true ambassadors of peace to make Ghana a better place to live in.'

Air Vice Marshal Nagai said this at the recommissioning of the renovated Junior Rank's Mess Base in Accra.

The renovated edifice for the junior officers is to enable them have a comfortable relaxation after the day's work

The edifice, which is also a social recreational centre, has been expanded and can now boast of an anteroom with an adjoining stocked bar, rooms for personnel on transit, storerooms, summer huts, a water sachet producing plant and a wide all-purpose area to host events.

The event was also used to outdoor the new musical instruments for the Silver Wings Dance Band of the Base to boost their performance.

The new set of musical instruments would as well enhance the performance of the Band during the festive season.

Air Vice Marshal noted that the refurbishment would create a conducive environment to imbibe into the troops military traditions to help shape their etiquettes in all phases of their lives.

Air Commodore Abdul Rahim Abbas (Rtd), said the Junior Ranks Mess called for proper maintenance.

He advised the personnel to: 'Promptly repair minor damages to allow it serve its purpose.'

Group Captain Fredrick Asare Kwesi Bekoe, the Base Commander, expressed gratitude to Air Commodore for his support to the Base in the provision of facilities as well as the renovation of dilapidated facilities.

The Base has witnessed the renovation and construction of Air [email protected] airmen accommodation block, a canteen for the students, an ultra-modern kitchen and dining facility to replace the dilapidated cookhouse and the construction of barracks drainage to solve the long existing sewage problem.

He urged them to see the mess and the new instruments as their personal property and take good care of them.

He advised that both the Mess and the instruments should be well managed to generate enough funds to help the Base's activities.

GNA