Edward Mahama pays courtesy call on Bolga Naba

Bolgatanga (U/E) Nov. 18, GNA - Dr Edward Nasigiri Mahama, Presidential candidate of the People's National Convention (PNC), has paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Bolgatanga Traditional Area, Naba Alafia Abilba IV.

Addressing the traditional council, Dr Mahama said he was in the region to launch his party's manifesto and called on the people of the area to rally round the PNC to win power from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said the people of Bolgatanga showed courage and stood up for the late President Dr Hilla Limann in the third Republic in the face of military intervention, hence his choice for Bolgatanga for his manifesto launch.

Dr Mahama said when the Electoral Commission (EC) 'supposedly' disqualified him, it was a blow to him and the party.

'The disqualification was a blow to my party and me, whilst I was injured personally, Ghana as a nation benefited because we had the opportunity to test two of the institutions of Ghana; the EC and the Judiciary. So far as the nation is benefitting from this wrongful disqualification,' he said.

Dr Mahama said, 'God in His wisdom in 1996 selected three men on whom he would balance the cooking pot of Ghana. Those three men were ex-Presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and me'.

He said the two have had their share and it was his time to win the forthcoming December 7 elections.

He said he is the sixth person on the presidential ballot adding that the number six in creation was the day of completion, and God rested on the seventh day.

Ghana, he said, gained her independence on March 6 and so 'I am getting the number six to bring economic independence to the people of Ghana to rest and to be happy.'

The PNC leader in the company of his running mate, Mr Emmanuel Anyidoho and some party executives, presented copies of the party's manifesto to the traditional council.

Naba Alafia Abilba IV, Paramount Chief of the Bolgatanga Traditional Area, expressed gratitude to Dr Mahama for the call and thanked him for making Bolgatanga his choice.

Naba Abilba IV used the opportunity to implore all political parties to exercise decorum in their campaigns and eschew violence in all their activities to ensure that the elections were conducted peacefully.

