NPP would ensure violence-free campaigns - John Boadu

By Paul Achonga Kwode, GNA

Tamale, Nov. 18, GNA - Mr John Boadu, Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has assured Ghanaians of the party's commitment to ensure a violence-free election.

He said the NPP was ahead of the National Democratic Congress in campaign strategies noting that the party does not want to engage in any violent act that could mar the peace of the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Tamale, Mr Boadu called on the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Ghana Police Service to be fair, transparent and objective in their duties.

Mr Boadu and Mr Dan Botwe, Member of the NPP Campaign team are in the Northern Region to train and educate parliamentary members of the party and its executives on regulations of this year's election.

He said the NPP has better ideas than its opponents stressing that it was in the lead in winning this year's crucial general elections saying 'our party has been crisscrossing the country preparing our members and educating them on the new constitutional instrument (CI 94).

Mr Boadu called on the EC to be very diligent in their responsibilities saying the situation where electoral materials were sent late to the strongholds of the NPP would not be acceptable.

'NPP will not accept faulty biometric materials in its strongholds', he said explaining that it was not fully satisfied with some activities the EC had undertaken towards the December polls.

Mr Daniel Bugre Naabu, Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, appealed to the party hierarchy to consider the large landmarks of the region and provide it with means of transport to ensure efficient campaigning.

He said though the party had little resources going into this year's elections, it still believed that the battle was the Lord's adding, 'we still need support from all those who love the party ….any pesewa in this cause is welcome'.

Mr Naabu urged supporters of the party to be very vigilant especially on the Election Day to prevent any act of manipulation of the ballot.

GNA