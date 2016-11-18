More would be done to improve the roads in Upper West - President Mahama

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wechiau (U/W), Nov. 18, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has said when given the nod, he would continue in his effort to improve the road network in the Upper West Region.

He said it was unfortunate that the region had the least quota of tarred roads in the country despite its potential and contribution to the development of the nation.

President Mahama said this during a rally at Wechiau in the Wa West District on the first day of his three-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region.

He said even though his government has done more roads than any other government in the history of the region, it was still lacking in terms of good road network, adding that he would give special attention to that if his mandate is renewed.

He said his first term witnessed massive infrastructure expansion in the area of health, education, electricity and the provision of good drinking water.

'We have extended electricity to so many communities and indeed, Ghana is estimated to have access to more than 80 per cent in electric power', he said.

President Mahama said the government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had taken Ghana from 58 per cent access to clean drinking water in 2008 to 76 per cent access in 2016.

He said his government also attained 97 per cent in school enrolment including a gender parity ratio of 1:1 for boys and girls.

He said his government has also reduced maternal mortality rate in the country and now more children were surviving beyond their fifth birthday resulting in a reduction in infant mortality.

The President said Ghana had the highest life expectancy of 63 years among its peers in Africa, but admitted that there was still a lot more to be done to improve on the quality of life of the people.

President Mahama said he had gone round the country and the level of enthusiasm in appreciation of government's effort at providing development infrastructure, gave him confidence that the NDC was going to win the December polls.

He called on supporters of the party to be calm and not give in to provocations by anybody and contribute to ensuring another successful and peaceful election.

Earlier, President Mahama paid a courtesy call on Naa Sohimwininye Danaa Gori II and Naa Imoro Nandon Goma, the Paramount Chiefs of Dorimon and Wechiau Traditional Areas, respectively.

Naa Gori appealed to the President for the creation of a separate District for the Dorimon Traditional Area to accelerate the development of the area.

The President also visited Funsi in the Wa East District, Issah and Bussie in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District and Kaleo in the Nadowli Kaleo District where he addressed enthusiastic party supporters who stayed throughout the night waiting for the President.

President Mahama took the opportunity to introduce the party's Parliamentary candidates including Mr Joseph Yieleh Chireh for Wa West, Dr Henry Seidu Danaa for Wa East and Dr Sebastian Sandaare for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituency.

GNA