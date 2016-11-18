Dumsor disrupts Gomoa East Assembly meeting

Gomoa Afransi, (C/R) Nov 18, GNA - The proceedings of Gomoa East District Assembly came to a halt for more than 45 minutes when the usual phenomenon of dumsor power outages hit the meeting.

The usual dumsor which has become part of life of Ghanaians now , came when the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Assembly Mr. Moses Jehu-Appiah was delivering his second ordinary second session address of the Sixth assembly held at Gomoa Afransi.

Though the expectations of the DCE and Members of the Assembly were that the power will come in the shortest possible time this was not so.

The situation compelled the DCE to move from the high table to stand directly in front of the Assembly members, heads of department and Media Personnel gathered so that his voice could be heard.

The Assembly hall became so dark that the DCE had to use his mobile phone torch to read his speech to the Assembly.

The situation became so frustrating that the members started complaining that the hall has become so warm for comfort with filling the atmosphere over the power cut.

The situation compelled the members and heads of department to use previous minutes of the Assembly's sitting distributed to be used as fans to wave off the heat in the Hall.

The DCE rendered unqualified apology to the Assembly over the situation as they continue to listen to his speech whiles others walk out of the hall. .

Some Assembly members, Mr Ernest Quarm, Assemblyman for Ekroful -Akropong and Kweku Nyarko Koomson, Assembly Man for Gomoa Benso electoral areas wondered why the brand new generating plant procured for the Assembly was not being used.

Mr. Fred Arthur, Presiding Member (PM) of the Gomoa East Assembly had to call, Mr Charles Dugan, Managing Director (MD) of C D Electrical Company who supplied the generating plant from Agona Swedru to come with the keys before the plant could be used.

They said the generating plant had been supplied by the contractor for over five months now but the Assembly led by the DCE was waiting for a high profile government official to come and commission it.

The members of the Assembly later reconvened to start business to discuss the DCE's sessional address and approval of 2017 composite budget of the Assembly

GNA