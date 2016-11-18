GNFS launches fire prevention project

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Nov. 18, GNA - The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has launched the 2016/2017 National Bushfire Prevention Campaign and the Regional Home Fire Safety Certification Project to create public awareness on fire safety standards.

The GNFS, under the project, would create awareness on fire safety and prevention including encouraging the citizenry to obtain fire certificates for their premises and homes to indicate compliance with fire regulations.

Dr Albert Brown Gaisie, the Chief Fire Officer of GNFS, during the launch of the campaign in Tamale, emphasised the need for all to avoid unnecessary acts that caused fires which put stress on the national kitty.

Statistics from the GNFS showed that from 2011 to 2015, a total of 24,500 fires were recorded in the country and about 10,051 of them emanated from private homes.

Dr Gaisie complained about the rampant bush fires, especially in the food producing zones of the country causing destruction to large acres of farm produce, a situation which affected the incomes of farmers and food security situation of the country.

He said GNFS would form volunteer and fire prevention cadets at schools to complement efforts at creating awareness on fire safety and prevention.

He called on all to support efforts at preventing and fighting fires in the country.

Mr Abdallah Abubakari, the Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf, lauded the bushfire prevention and home fire safety project saying it would help traders on how to prevent fires at the various markets in the region.

