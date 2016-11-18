Alleged fake Soldier remanded

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Nov. 18, GNA - David Geh Mensah, the man who introduced himself as a security personnel from Flag staff House during the commissioning of a community school at Frafraha has been remanded into custody.

Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court on Friday, Mensah charged with possession of firearm without authority and impersonation has pleaded not guilty.

His Counsel Mr Xavier Sosu prayed the court for bail, saying the facts as presented are not of admission.

Mensah is expected to reappear on November 28 for the Court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to rule on his bail application.

Prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police Mr Duuti Tuaruka argued that on November 11 this year, the President of Ghana, John Dramani inaugurated a Community Senior High School at Frafraha, Adenta in Accra.

The state security apparatus were all gathered at the ceremony grounds with party functionaries, school children and members from civil societies to welcome the President.

Chief Supt. Duuti said Mensah was dressed in civilian clothes and desert boot with a foreign pistol and a pair of handcuff also arrived at the scene.

According to the Prosecution, Mensah introduced himself as security personnel of the Flagstaff house. The Police who were not convinced apprehended him and took him to Lakeside Estate Police Station for further questioning.

During the questioning it came to light that Mensah was not a security officer hence was escorted to his home.

In his room prosecution said four set of military camouflage uniforms, two digital cameras and one (BB) ammunition were found.

Mensah told the Police that he was a soldier in 2006 to 2008 but was dismissed for misconduct, however he could not mention his Military number and where exactly he worked for the two year period in the Ghana Armed Force.

According to Prosecution, Mensah said the uniform belonged to a friend by name David Datsumor of the Ear, Nose and Throat Unit of the 37 Military Hospital.

The Prosecutor said efforts were being made to contact the said Soldier for further investigations.

GNA