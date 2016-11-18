Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
PPP News | 18 November 2016 21:06 CET

PPP's Nduom takes turn at GBC's Presidential Encounter

By MyJoyOnline

Progressive People's Party (PPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has taken his turn at the state broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC)'s Encounter with Presidential Candidates, Friday.

The business mogul has been telling Ghanaians what a PPP government would do should it be voted for in the upcoming election.

“Our focus is different it is job creation based on competent, incorruptible leadership and no political party has been so direct at this," he said.

Refresh the page for more...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

PPP News

He who wishes to be a king must first learn how to be a servant
By: O. A. Padmore
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img