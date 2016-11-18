PPP's Nduom takes turn at GBC's Presidential Encounter

Progressive People's Party (PPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has taken his turn at the state broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC)'s Encounter with Presidential Candidates, Friday.

The business mogul has been telling Ghanaians what a PPP government would do should it be voted for in the upcoming election.

“Our focus is different it is job creation based on competent, incorruptible leadership and no political party has been so direct at this," he said.

Refresh the page for more...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com