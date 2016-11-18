Rigging of December polls for NDC absurd claim – Mahama

President John Mahama has dismissed claims that the Electoral Commission (EC) has plans to manipulate the December 7 polls for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said the Commission has an enviable reputation across the African continent and would not engage in acts that would denigrate its works so far.

“Some of them [political opponents] have gone to the extent of saying the Electoral Commission is preparing to rig the elections for John Mahama. What absurd nonsense? Ghana’s Electoral system is one of the best in the world," he said.

President Mahama made these remarks when he addressed a rally of NDC supporters at Funsi in the Wa East Constituency of the Upper West Region.

The EC has repeatedly come under pressure for acts that have been construed as a deliberate attempt to rig the presidential election for the NDC.

The disqualification of some 12 presidential candidates by the EC on October 10 which resulted in series of lawsuits was described as a ploy to divert the attention of Ghanaians from the machinations of the Commission.

Progressive People's Party (PPP) Policy Advisor, Kofi Asamoah Siaw had said the EC was using the party's flagbearer, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom as a pawn to influence the electoral process.

When the Commission headed to the Supreme Court to challenge a ruling in which it was asked to allow disqualified presidential candidates to make corrections on their nomination forms, Mr Asamoah said the EC boss, Charlotte Osei was doing the work of those who appointed her.

"What is happening is a deliberate scheme design by some people with the help of the EC to make sure we have limited time run this election rush things through to declare somebody who is not deserving of the people of Ghana’s vote and declare him president of Ghana," he had said.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has also been suspicious of EC's actions and this explains the party's outcries over the electoral process.

The NPP had issues with the Commission's decision to print supplementary ballot without serial numbers. It was later revealed that the EC has plans to provide a space for the Constituency codes to be entered on them.

But President Mahama said the kind of scathing criticisms and allegations leveled against the Commission does not augur well for the nation's democracy.

He said most of these claims are meant to prepare the minds of party supporters in the event they are defeated in the polls.

"Indeed they have said the most unspeakable things about the Chairman of the Electoral Commission...so when they lose, they can blame the Electoral Commission as not being neutral," he said.

He urged Ghanaians to be mindful and reject people who would want to run-down the EC in the bid to win the upcoming election.

If you notice, in the run up to the election, there has been a consistent criticism of the Electoral Commission. Indeed they have said the most unspeakable things about the Chairman of the Electoral Commission and that is all preparing the minds of their supporters for when they lose, so when they lose, they can blame the Electoral Commission as not being neutral.”Note my words, not in Africa, in the world because it has inherent instruments for guaranteeing its integrity.”

