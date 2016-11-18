Residents Of Asamama In The E/R Demonstrate Against Police Shooting

Residents of Asamama, a community in the Atiwa District of the Eastern region have embarked on a demonstration to express their displeasure over the police shooting which led to the death of two persons with several others sustaining severe injuries.

The residents, mostly illegal miners, poured on the street, wearing red arm bands and chanting war songs. They accused the security personnel deployed to carry out the operation in the community on Thursday of unprofessional conducts.

According to them, even though tempers were high leading to the clashes, they were harmless hence the Police had no justification to open fire on them.

The residents claim landguards wielding weapons accompanied the security operatives to attack the illegal miners.

The miners accused their Traditional rulers for conniving with one Yaw Ayebiahwe, a concessioner, to orchestrate the attack .

The miners say they have reorganized themselves and are battle ready to crash any security personnel who steps on the land to face them.

Speaking to Starr News' Eastern regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah, who visited the community on Friday, the leader of the demonstrators, Kelvin Siameh Kobena, discounted claims by the Police that, only two persons were gunned down.

According to him, about five of the miners attacked on site cannot be found and suspect they were shot into the Birim River.

He said, the youth in the area are unemployed hence small scale mining is the only source of livelihood to take care of their families.

Asamama, is the only community in the enclave that has consistently rejected illegal mining activities citing its devastating effect on the environment.

Meanwhile, the wife of Kwadwo Osei, a 40-year-old leader of the miners gunned down on Thursday, is seeking for justice.

