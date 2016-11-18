NDP begins nationwide campaign tour

The National Democratic Party (NDP) has kick-started its election 2016 campaign today [Friday], with barely three weeks to the elections on December 7.

This follows a long legal tussle that eventually saw the party's flagbearer, Nana Konadu Rawlings reinstated in the race after an initial disqualification by the Electoral Commission.

With barely three weeks to the country's presidential and parliamentary elections, the party is yet to make any significant impression on the political landscape with very few posters and low media publicity.

But according to the party, its strategy, few weeks to the election, is to outdoor its parliamentary candidates in the various constituencies across the country.

The party's General Secretary, Mohammed Frimpong, told Citi News even though the party has visited some regions including the Volta Region, it is hopeful of visiting other regions it left out in its earlier campaign.

‘We are focusing on grassroots’

The founder and flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, has said her main agenda is to promote what she describes as grass-roots democracy emphasizing inclusive governance.

While in Kasoa earlier this week, she said men have for a long time led the country and it was time a woman also became a President.

She held campaigns in Oboom Domeabra and Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro constituencies, as part of efforts to amass more votes in the area.

The NDP, which was formed in 2012 as a split from the governing National Democratic Congress, joins four other political parties and an independent candidate to challenge the NDC's John Mahama for the presidential seat.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana