NPP rejects 'thumb printed' ballot papers in Savelugu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected the Electoral Commission’s parliamentary ballot printed for the Savelugu Constituency in the Northern Region.

NPP Northern Regional Secretary, Sule Salifu explained that the portion of governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate has been thumb printed which invalidates the ballot.

He disclosed that upon seeing the anomaly, the NPP agents approached the EC's Regional Director to ask for the withdrawal of the ballot.

Mr Salifu who spoke to Joy News' Nothern Regional Correspondent, Martina Bugri said, as a result of the party's protest, the EC Director took a sample to examine it.

According to him, a consultation was held between the Regional EC directorate and the Deputy EC boss, Amadu Sulley who was in the Region for a visit.

At the end it was resolved that the ballot be withdrawn for a new one to be re-printed in the coming days, Mr Salifu said.

But NDC Regional Secretary, Halid Abdul Rauf said even though the NPP has a genuine case it should not approach it as though it was a deliberate attempt to manipulate the election.

He said similar incident had taken place at the Wulensi Constituency in which the column of the NPP parliamentary candidate was thumb-printed, adding all the political parties called for the anomalies to be corrected.

"That the incident that occurred there shouldn't be used by somebody to cry wolf," he said.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Director has urged political party representatives to cooperate with the Commission as it works to replace the ballot for the two constituencies.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers