Umaro Sissoco Embalo named PM of troubled Guinea-Bissau: decree

Bissau (AFP) - Guinea-Bissau President Jose Mario Vaz on Friday named Umaro Sissoco Embalo as prime minister of the troubled west African state, replacing Baciro Dja whose government he dissolved earlier in the week.

"Mr Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo is named Prime Minister," said a presidential decree. The new 44-year-old premier is not a well-known public figure though he has served as advisor to several heads of state.