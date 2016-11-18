Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Africa | 18 November 2016 19:30 CET

Umaro Sissoco Embalo named PM of troubled Guinea-Bissau: decree

By AFP
President Jose Mario Vaz (pictured) named Umaro Sissoco Embalo as prime minister of Guinea-Bissau. By Sia Kambou (AFP/File)
President Jose Mario Vaz (pictured) named Umaro Sissoco Embalo as prime minister of Guinea-Bissau. By Sia Kambou (AFP/File)

Bissau (AFP) - Guinea-Bissau President Jose Mario Vaz on Friday named Umaro Sissoco Embalo as prime minister of the troubled west African state, replacing Baciro Dja whose government he dissolved earlier in the week.

"Mr Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo is named Prime Minister," said a presidential decree. The new 44-year-old premier is not a well-known public figure though he has served as advisor to several heads of state.

