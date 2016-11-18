Young Police Officer launches maiden devotional book

About the author

Daniel O. Sackey, is a 29 year old Detective Officer (a Lance Corporal) with the Agona Swedru Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service.

A native of Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region and a product of the University of Cape Coast, Lance Corporal Sackey is famous for his craze about evangelism and soul-winning activities, aside his diligence at post as a Police Officer.

He is a consummate and courageous servant of God with distinctive flair for writing. He currently serves as the President of the Christian Evangelism Fellowship, a youth association with a national footprint that embarks on evangelism and mission activities.

In his chosen field as a security officer, Lance Corporal Sackey stands distinguished particularly in the area of “investigative policing” and is credited with most of the high-tech investigative works that led to unraveling some mysteries within his area of operation, winning him recognition in Police Service.