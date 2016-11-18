Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
18 November 2016

Young Police Officer launches maiden devotional book

By Freelance|By Henking A. Adjase-Kodjo

About the author
Daniel O. Sackey, is a 29 year old Detective Officer (a Lance Corporal) with the Agona Swedru Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service.

A native of Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region and a product of the University of Cape Coast, Lance Corporal Sackey is famous for his craze about evangelism and soul-winning activities, aside his diligence at post as a Police Officer.

He is a consummate and courageous servant of God with distinctive flair for writing. He currently serves as the President of the Christian Evangelism Fellowship, a youth association with a national footprint that embarks on evangelism and mission activities.

In his chosen field as a security officer, Lance Corporal Sackey stands distinguished particularly in the area of “investigative policing” and is credited with most of the high-tech investigative works that led to unraveling some mysteries within his area of operation, winning him recognition in Police Service.

If you don't stand for anything, you will fall for everything.
By: Joseph K. Mawutor
