Minister Davies to Address the Liquor Indaba in Gauteng

By Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Members of the media are invited to the Liquor Amendment Bill Indaba that will be addressed by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies.

The Indaba will take place as follows:

Date: Monday, 21 November 2016

Time: 09:00

Venue: Premier Hotel, 73 Gladiator Street, Rhodesfield, Kempton Park

The Indaba serves as a platform to engage stakeholders and further extend the public engagement on issues raised in the Bill as they have an important impact and role in the liquor industry in particular and society in general.

The National Liquor Amendment Bill 2016, was published on 30 September 2016, Gazette No. 40319 for broader public consultation where interested parties are required to submit written comments within 30 calendar days from the date of publication. However, Minister Davies has extended the public comment period to 30 November 2016.

