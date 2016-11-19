President Faure Holds Bilateral Meeting With Prime Minister of Morocco On The Margins Of COP 22

By Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles

President Danny Faure on his overseas mission to Marrakech, Morocco, held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Morocco, H.E. Mr. Abdelilah Benkirane.

Both leaders agreed that there is a need to enhance cooperation between Seychelles and Morocco and further explore areas in which citizens of the two countries can further benefit.

Cooperation in the health sector through the assistance of Moroccan medical specialists for Seychelles in the form of a medical professionals program was one of the main topics of discussion between the two leaders.

Other key areas of potential cooperation between Morocco and Seychelles included the tourism industry, and capacity building assistance in the domain of sports, and law and order.

Speaking to the Moroccan press after the meeting, President Faure described the meeting as a fantastic discussion with very fruitful contributions. In the spirit of greater cooperation and prosperity between the two countries he wished the Moroccan people the very best.

“We are very happy we also met with His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco. We congratulate him and thank him for his strong leadership in moving the cause of Small Island Developing States and the cause of climate change forward,” said President Faure.

President Faure also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister Benkirane to visit Seychelles.