Sudan | 18 November 2016 18:50 CET

US seeks sanctions against South Sudan rebel leader, army chief

By AFP
South Sudan's information minister Michael Makuei is one of the officials on a sanctions blacklist circulated to the Security Council. By Waakhe Simon Wudu (AFP/File)
United Nations (United States) (AFP) - The United States on Friday proposed that South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar as well as the army chief and information minister face UN sanctions for their role fueling violence in the war-torn country.

The names of Machar, President Salva Kiir's army chief Paul Malong and his information minister Michael Makuei were on a sanctions blacklist circulated to the Security Council, diplomats said.

The proposed sanctions were presented after the United States late Thursday presented a draft resolution on imposing an arms embargo on South Sudan, where a civil war has raged since December 2013.

Russia however made clear it opposed the measure, arguing that it would further sour relations between South Sudan's leadership and the international community.

