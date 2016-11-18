Trainee Nurses Are Grateful To Akufo-Addo And Dr Bawumia

The role of the nurse in health delivery cannot be overemphasized and so a government that does not attach importance to the training of young people to become nurses is not a serious one.

Over the years, many leaders have recognized and appreciated the relevance of nursing training and have thus supported young people to be able to take up the challenge of health care in the country. It was therefore very shocking to many well meaning Ghanaians when a decree of the government scrapped the allowances these young people who are training to take up the daunting task of caring for the people of Ghana.

This made it difficult for many qualified people who have the job of care giving to undergo training. Nursing training has now become the preserve of the economically lucky ones.

To curb this unfortunate situation, many people under training and concerned citizens have been agitating for the restoration of the trainee allowances to enable young Ghanaians passionate about our health to under go nursing training.

This message has been said loud and clear but the John Mahama's NDC government refused to listen to good reason.

It was only when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party and his running mate, Dr Mahamadu Bawumiah decided to make it an issue of concern and promised to restore the allowanced when voted into power did the NDC start to take an unconcerned look at the situation.

Today, John Mahama in a last ditch desperate attempt to win votes of trainee nurses have began a face saving payment of pittance to insult the intelligence of nurses. the government has seen the need pay us our allowances. They are grateful to Nana Addo and the NPP for making this possible.

Their continuous advocacy to bring back the nursing trainee allowances and their promise to reinstate the allowances if they are given the nod to lead the country resulted in the government’s paying the trainee nurses allowances today.

We are indeed grateful and we trust that the future government of the NPP will make the healthcare needs of Ghanaians a priority.

Thank you Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamadu Bawumiah.

Signed

18th November 2016

Josephine Kwarteng

Suraka Zainah

