Chief of Staff suspends 5-day Ashanti regional tour

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, has suspended his 5-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region.

It follows a ban on noiseaking and drumming imposed by the Asanteman Coiuncil follIowing following the official announcement oFof the passing of the Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

Mr Debrah who was scheduled to address party supporters at separate rallies in New Edubiase, Boamang, Kodie and Aboaso suspended the campaign after visiting the Manhyia Palace to commensurate with the Asantehene,Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He had earlier addressed a mini rally at Abuakwa near Kumasi where Zongo chiefs in Atwima Nwabiagya South and North constituencies endorsed President Mahama and the NDC parliamentary candidates.

This means, a keep fit exercise, dubbed 'Walk for JM' in which Mr Deborah was expected to participate on Saturday has been cancelled as well.

Mr. Debrah led a powerful government delegation which included Ashanti Regional Minister John Alexander Ackon, Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources Dr Kwaku Agyemang Mensah, Deputy Minister of Communications Ato Sarpong, Board Chairman of Cocoa Board, Daniel Ohene Agyekum among others.

Meanwhile, Mr Debrah is expected to participate in a job summit program later in the day in Kumasi.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com