Martin Amidu is being used against Mahama – Woyome

Governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier, Alfred Woyome says former Attorney-General Martin Amidu is being manipulated to tarnish the image of the President.

Addressing a news conference in Accra Friday, the businessman said the former A-G has shown so much hatred for President John Mahama from the day he was selected as the running mate of former President Evans Atta-Mills.

"Martin is being used by unseen forces against innocent people who are doing very well including the President of the Republic of Ghana," he said.

Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld an application filed by Mr Amidu to orally examine Mr Woyome over the amount of GHC51 million wrongfully given him by the State.

The businessman was paid the money as a judgment debt for providing services during the construction of stadia for the CAN 2008 tournament in Ghana.

The A-G, Marietta Opong-Brew was directed by the court to retrieve the money, however, two years later the money has still not been returned to the State.

Mrs Opong-Brew wrote to the court on October 26 withdrawing an application which was to enable her interrogate the NDC financier about how he spent the money given him.

The A-G has argued she withdrew the case because counsel of Mr Woyome wrote to her that their client was ready to make part payment.

Mr Amidu who has maintained the NDC government is not committed to retrieving the money, alleged powerful forces are afraid of being implicated hence the decision to order the termination of the cross-examination.

The court dismissed the part of Mr Amidu's application in which he alleged the President ordered the withdrawal of the case. He has been scheduled to cross-examine Mr Woyome on November 24.

But Mr Woyome, who has been peeved since the Supreme Court ruling, claimed the actions of Mr Amidu are dictated by some people who want to malign the President.

"Now, Martin Amidu, it was during his time that the last tranche of the money was paid, he should explain to Ghanaians why he supervised that payment," he said.

He also threw a challenge to Mr Amidu to tell Ghanaians what happened between him and late President Evans Atta-Mills.

According to him, Mr Amidu went "haywire when President Mills selected John Mahama as his running mate."

"Those using Martin are using him against himself. I understand the problem of Martin so I will not sue him for defamation. I don’t want to go on that tangent," he said.

He has promised to fight the case "till the last drop of my blood" to demonstrate to Ghanaians his innocence.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers