Politics | 18 November 2016 18:06 CET

Photos: Nandom nurses go gaga for Mahama

By MyJoyOnline

President John Mahama is in the Upper West region on his campaign tour as Ghana gets into countdown mode for the December 7 general elections.

The presidential candidate of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) arrived at Nanadom to meet chiefs and people and some very enthusiastic nurses too.

President Mahama met the Nandom Naa, Chiiri Puobe

Former Attorney-General Betty Mould-Iddrisu and now Second Vice-Chair of the governing NDC with some party executives.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|EA

Without God's grace what comes is a disgrace.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
