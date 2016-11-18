Photos: Nandom nurses go gaga for Mahama

President John Mahama is in the Upper West region on his campaign tour as Ghana gets into countdown mode for the December 7 general elections.

The presidential candidate of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) arrived at Nanadom to meet chiefs and people and some very enthusiastic nurses too.

President Mahama met the Nandom Naa, Chiiri Puobe



Former Attorney-General Betty Mould-Iddrisu and now Second Vice-Chair of the governing NDC with some party executives.

