Martin Amidu Must Be Made EC Boss – Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has suggested that Former Attorney General Martin Amidu be made the next Electoral Commission Chairperson for Ghana.

According to him, the request granted by the Supreme Court to orally examine businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome from whom the state is trying to retrieve 51.2 million cedis wrongfully paid to him shows how transparent he is.

“Martin Amidu is an honest and transparent man. When Afari Gyan was about to retire as the EC boss, I said that I want Martin Amidu to become the EC boss because he is one person who is very true to his words and will never allow any dubious acts come his way” he stated on Accra based Neat fm.

Chairman Wontumi as he is popularly known was reacting to a ruling by the apex court of the land granting permission to Mr Amidu to question Mr Woyome in court on the GHS51.2million judgment debt saga.

The apex court said both parties should reappear in court on 24 November. Mr Amidu filed an application to examine Mr Woyome about two weeks ago. He said in a statement: “…I have this morning, 4th November, 2016, filed an application at the Supreme Court for leave to examine the judgment debtor as the citizen public interest plaintiff in favour of whom the case was decided for the Republic of Ghana.”

Mr Amidu's action followed a move by the Attorney General to discontinue oral examination of Mr Woyome.

The AG's notice said: “Please take notice that the 1st Defendant Judgment Creditor [Attorney General] herein has this day [26th day of October 2016] discontinued the present application to orally examine the 3rd defendant Judgment Debtor [Alfred Agbesi Woyome] with liberty to reapply.”

But Chairman Wontumi is of the firm conviction that the present Attorney General may have benefited from Mr Woyome, which he believes is the reason for discontinuing the case and therefore lauded Mr Amidu for his bold decision to cross examine Mr Woyome.

He indicated that though Martin Amidu is a member of the ruling NDC, his ideologies are different from some elements in the Mahama-led administration.

This notwithstanding, Mr Antwi Boasiako pointed out that no matter what the EC and its Chairperson, Madam Charlotte Osei, tries to do, there is no way President Mahama and the NDC can retain power.

He therefore asked the NPP and its leadership to remain resolute in their quest to win the December 7 elections.

– Adomonline