Publish List Of Benefactors – Woyome Dares

Embattled businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome has dared those who claim to have the list of benefactors of the judgement debt paid to him 2010 to publish it.

He said he woke up to see quite a number of misleading headlines about him which informed his decision to hold a press conference to correct the misinformation in the public domain.

The Supreme Court granted former Attorney General Martin Amidu’s request to orally examine the businessman.

Mr Amidu had earlier told the Court that an opportunity to question the businessman will unravel how Mr Woyome spent the money paid him by government in 2010 for no work done.

Mr Woyome explained the first cheque he paid as an installation in agreement with a court ruling for him to reimburse the state to a tune of GHC51.2 million wrongfully paid to him.

“I wrote the cheque without writing who it is for because I was confused who the recipient should be,” told the press at International Conference Centre in Accra Friday.

He disclosed that said he met the Attorney General to ask for clarification where to pay the money.

According to him, the AG directed to pay into that Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) account which he was told is operated by the Ministry of Finance.

He says upon getting the judgment in his favour he didn’t point a gun at anyone to get the money, the money was paid into his personal account, an ADB account.

He adds that EOCO is aware of any disbursement made from that account.

“I will continue to fight till the last drop of my blood. The list that is going around about sharing money, to who, how ??, those who claim they have the list should come out with it”

“OB Amoah is NPP, he worked for me, I paid him. Someone went after him that I have paid him so they were chasing him, how??”

“By the time this case will end, Ghana will pay me a lot of money”

“People say I sponsored people to the world cup, I did that before the debt came in, even if I used that money it is my money, the rest of the money was used to pay vendors who rendered services for me.

“The money was paid to me legally, the court didn’t even say I should pay back because it is legal, the court said it is unconstitutional.” he said.

-Myjoyonline