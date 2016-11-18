I’ve not connived with AG – Woyome fights back

Embattled businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome has denied claims that he is conniving with the Attorney General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong to avoid paying back the controversial GHc51 million judgment debt.

Mr. Woyome who is yet to refund the money despite a Supreme Court order some two years ago at a press conference on Friday said the AG who has been pursuing him cannot be on his side.

“I have been going to court; there were times that there would be two cases at the same time. This is the Attorney General who was pursuing me and doing all these against me, today because of the convenience, some people are saying that I am connivance with her, how can i be in connivance with her.”

Former Attorney General, Martin Alamisi Amidu who has been granted permission to orally examine Woyome has insisted that the AG discontinued the oral examination of Woyome because he personally appealed to her and President John Mahama.

But addressing the media on Friday, Mr. Woyome said such was not the case.

I've not given bribe before

Woyome also said he has not given bribe before.

“I am a genuine businessman and I have never given bribe. If you have anybody who said I have given him bribe or he has given me bribe let me know. I don't do that maybe that is why my case has gotten to this level. But if you tell me, I’ve been benevolent enough with a lot of people across board because I don't think about people because of political line, I am a social democrat and I still believe in it.”

Brouhaha over GHc51 million booty

Alfred Woyome was paid ¢51 million after he claimed that he helped Ghana to raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

However an Auditor General's report released in 2010, said the amount was paid illegally him and subsequently a Supreme Court in 2014 ordered Mr. Woyome to pay back the money after Mr. Martin Amidu challenged the legality of the payments in court.

Meanwhile several efforts by the Attorney General to retrieve the GHc51 million including selling his property to defray the debt has proved futile.

Oral examination

Martin Amidu who is also an anti-corruption campaigner on November 4, 2016 filed an application at the Supreme Court, praying it to allow him to examine Woyome after the Attorney General discontinued the case.

The notice of discontinuance stated that “please take notice that the 1st Defendant Judgment Creditor [Attorney General] herein has this day [26th Day of October 2016] discontinued the present application to orally examine the 3rd Defendant Judgment Debtor [Alfred Agesi Woyome] with liberty to reapply.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme on Wednesday upheld Mr. Amidu’s application.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

