Nuclear deal cannot be debated behind closed doors, says WWF South Africa

WWF-SA is deeply concerned about recent reports and media statements that suggest the government’s energy portfolio committee is planning to discuss the proposed nuclear deal behind closed doors.

Portfolio committee chair Fikile Majola has reportedly told journalists that the Department of Energy’s briefing on the nuclear build programme would be closed to the media and the public.

The NGOs Right2Know and the Southern African Faith Communities for the Environment have also issued media statements voicing their concern at this development which was reported in The Sowetan on Tuesday 15 November.

WWF-SA CEO Dr Morné du Plessis said: “We would like to add our voice to those who have expressed their alarm at this latest development particularly in the light of earlier promises made that the nuclear discussion would be ‘fair and transparent’.”

“Given the huge costs involved in a project of this nature, and the potential implications for our fiscus and the environment, it is imperative that any decisions around the nuclear project be made in the full public gaze. Anything short of this would be doing the people of this country a grave injustice.”