Working with South Africa to help entrepreneurs expand globally

Two globally successful British entrepreneurs, Anthony Sheehan and Stephen Mooney, will be in South Africa from 14 to 18 November 2016 as part of the UK’s Department for International Trade’s Global Entrepreneurs Programme. They will be sharing their knowledge & experience with successful local entrepreneurs in a series of interactive sessions in Johannesburg and Cape Town, drawing on their own significant experience in launching and scaling technology businesses.

They are part of a network of dealmakers and mentors in the UK, covering most sectors and industries, under the UK’s Global Entrepreneur Programme. The programme is designed to help the best sustainable, early stage companies and entrepreneurs in the world set up their global businesses in the UK. Britain embraces and celebrates entrepreneurs like Sir Richard Branson, Sir Paul Smith and Sir James Dyson, and is continually looking for ways to help make the journey easier for all entrepreneurs wherever they start from, with entrepreneur-friendly measures designed to make starting up a new venture as simple as possible.

Anthony Sheehan works with start-ups and growing enterprises from across Europe & North America. An active entrepreneur, he also has extensive experience in executive positions with large global technology companies and VC funded start-ups. His primary areas of focus are mobile, internet, software, analytics and digital health.

Stephen Mooney has over 20 years experience working in sales, business development and IT strategy across a broad range of sectors in both a start-up and Fortune 500 environment. As co-founder of ENXSuite, he led product sales with key clients and was also responsible for successfully leading that company’s expansion into the UK/EMEA market until its acquisition in 2010.

The UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT) has a team in South Africa that offers a service to businesses wanting to expand to the UK. The local team has helped South African businesses set-up in the UK from a range of different sectors, including technology, life sciences, retail, creative and food & drink.

The UK Government’s Trade Director for Southern Africa, Emma Wade-Smith said: The UK is the number one investment choice in Europe for companies and entrepreneurs from all around the world. As a nation of entrepreneurs, the UK aims to make it as simple as possible for entrepreneurs to invest and grow their business. As a result, we continue to see record-breaking levels of investment from businesses and entrepreneurs who are attracted by the strong fundamentals of the British economy and the ease of doing business in the UK. Our “dealmakers” are coming to South Africa to advise and mentor entrepreneurs who are already successful here in South Africa and are now looking to expand their business overseas. We hope that the support and information that the UK dealmakers have to offer will help South African entrepreneurs make the decision to join thousands of others from around the world in choosing the UK as the location from which to set up their global venture.