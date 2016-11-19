Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sudan | 19 November 2016 09:26 CET

National Prisons Service of South Sudan Celebrates Graduation of 134 Inmates and 92 Prison Staff from Vocational Training Centre in Juba Central Prison

By United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

On 22 November, the National Prisons Service of South Sudan (NPSSS) will graduate the first batch of 226 inmates and prison staff trained in eight trades at the Vocational Training Centre in Juba Central Prison.

The UNDP Access to Justice and Rule of Law Project, with funding from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, supports the National Prisons Service of South Sudan to promote prisoners’ rehabilitation through the establishment of a pilot Vocational Training Centre at Juba Central Prison. The centre aims to reduce recidivism by imparting technical skills to inmates that enable them to earn a living and facilitate their rehabilitation as contributors to society when released.

The project renovated existing buildings for use as classrooms, and supplied them with the equipment and materials required for instruction in eight trades: carpentry, masonry, electrician, welding, vehicle mechanics, agriculture, hair dressing and tailoring. Locally-recruited trainers worked with NPSSS staff to develop the training curricula, and trained the first batch of 134 (10 female) inmates, who have now successfully completed their programmes. Ninety-two (22 female) prison staff were trained in the trades and will continue their work as trainers for subsequent trainees. The facility has been registered as a commercial company and is marketing its services and products with the aim to make the workshop self-sustainable. The second batch of 143 (eight female) inmates is currently undergoing training in the eight trades.

What: Vocational Training Graduation Ceremony of 226 trainees (134 inmates and 92 prison staff)

When: 22 November 2016 at 10:00

Where: Vocational Training Centre, Central Prison, Juba

Who:

  • Hon. Lt. Gen. Michael Chiangjiek Geay, Minister of Interior
  • Lt. Gen. Samir Khamis, Acting Director General of Prisons, NPSSS
  • Brig. Anthony Oliver, Director Production and Rehabilitation, NPSSS
  • Col. Dirk Burger, Defence Attaché, Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands
  • Kamil Kamaluddeen, Country Director, UNDP

For further information, please contact:

Brig. Anthony Oliver, Director Production and Rehabilitation, NPSSS: +211 956 144 555

Surendra Sharma, UNDP: [email protected] and +211 954 779 849

Sudan

