NPP Suspends Public Campaign In Ashanti

The biggest opposition party in the country, the New Patriotic Party, has directed all its members at the ward, polling station, constituency and the regional levels to suspend all forms of public campaigning in solidarity with the demise of the Asantehemaa, Nana Afua Serwaa Kobi Ampem.

The party has asked its members to instead to channel campaign resources towards house-to-house interactions with voters until the ban on noise making by the Asanteman Council is lifted.

The death of the late Queenmother was formally announced on Thursday in a statement issued by the Manhyia Palace.

The party has formally sent a delegation made up of the wives of the Presidential Candidate and his running mate, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo and Mrs. Samira Bawumia, respectively, as well as other leading members including former regional minister, Hon. S. K Boafo, Mr. F. F Antoh and Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, to pay homage to the King and express the party's condolence.

But at a press conference to announce the decision, Mr. Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, said the action was in line with the party's respect for customs and tradition.

He pointed out that the fact that the NPP as a party belongs to the Asantehene and Manhyia makes it even more imperative that the party joins the Royal Family in mourning by suspending all forms of party activities.

"What has happened to Asantehene has affected the NPP as a whole; Nana Akufo Addo has already conveyed the party's heartfelt condolence. We want to tell the whole world that the Kingdom is all that we have and we are calling on all and sundry to join us in mourning" He stated.

Chairman Wontumi further announced that it has instructed all its supporters to wear black on Thursday to mark the One Week Observation.