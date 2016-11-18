B5 Plus Ltd Wins Big On Ghana Club 100 List

B5 Plus Limited, a leading steel manufacturing company in Tema has improved its position at the fifteenth edition of the Ghana Club 100 ranking organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in Accra.

The ranking has moved B5 Plus Ltd to the 19th position as the most prestigious company in Ghana currently. The company hailed the accomplishment as the evidence of its continuous improvement in its operations coupled with significant investments in key areas of its business to offer excellent products to customers.

Under the auspices of GIPC, the ranking uses three main criteria; size of the company, growth and profitability to arrive at the Club 100 list.

The Ghana Club 100 is an annual compilation of the top 100 companies in Ghana to give due recognition to successful enterprise building. The GC 100 is about corporate excellence. Companies making it into the GC 100 are to serve as role models for the private sector and provide a forum for corporate Ghana to interact with the government at a high level.

The ranking was first held in 1998 by the GIPC, with the aim of recognising the top 100 companies, encouraging competition and improvement of company products and services.

President of the Republic of Ghana, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, who was the Special Guest of Honour, congratulated companies who made it to the ranking and encouraged the need to promote ‘made in Ghana’ products.

The ceremony also witnessed the presence of key industry players, diplomats, ministers, chiefs and key influencers in the Ghanaian economy.

Mr. Mukesh V. Thakwani, Chairman of B5 Plus and Delhi Public School (DPS) International Ghana, remarking on the feat chalked by his company dedicated the award to the company’s numerous customers across Africa who continue to repose their trust in the company’s products.

According to him, this milestone will further encourage the steel manufacturing company to improve on it strategic positioning as the most patronised and leading steel manufacturing company in the West African region.

“Quality is of outmost importance to the company and we never compromised in our processes at any stage. Our quality control department ensures that products put on the market are strong and acceptable to customers,” he stressed.

The Chairman of B5 Plus and DPS International Ghana was grateful to the workers and customers for their continuous patronage of their products that has made the company the best in the industry.

He devoted the ranking to his mother, father, wife and all friends as well as loved ones who in diverse ways have played significant roles in the success of the company.

“Our integrated supply chain helps us to ensure a high standard of product quality and service delivery. This reduces the potential need for re-work, increases reliability of service and saves our customers time and money,” Mr Thakwani pointed out.

According to him, B5 Plus’s reach to customers throughout the West African region is making the ‘made in Ghana’ products promotion dream come true.

In her welcome address, which focused on the theme “Manufacturing: Steering Ghana’s Development”, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIPC, Mrs. Mawuena Trebah noted that “This year’s theme is supportive of the exponential growth in manufacturing and investments into Ghana since 2013.”

She recognized the role of the private sector in the country’s development agenda and acknowledged the sector’s contributions and efforts to nation building.

Since its establishment, B5 Plus Ltd has a vision to become the best in the world’s steel manufacturing industry through the excellence of its workforce, its innovative approach and overall conduct.

Its steel products are the most sought for, due to their durability and efficiency, in all the ECOWAS countries it serves.

B5 Plus Ltd’s steel products come in seven major categories: Mild Steel, High Tensile & Iron Rods, Galvanized Products, Stainless Steel, Marine & Mining, Roofing & Nails and Concrete & Fencing.