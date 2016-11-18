Volta Association of Washington D.C Metro Loses A Member

The executive committee, the council of elders, and the entire membership of the Volta Association of Washington D.C Metro Inc. wish to announce with deep sorrow, the passing of one of its own, Bernard Kwame Attivie, who passed on to eternity on Wednesday November 2 2016 in Virginia.

The late Attivie was a staunch member of the association and was always available to offer meaningful criticism to advance the goals of the association.

Funeral arrangements are as follows; there will be viewing on Friday December 2 2016 at the Grace United Methodist church located at 7001 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park MD 20912. Viewing starts at 5.00 pm and ends at 8.00 pm to be followed by a triumphant church service from 8.00 pm to 9.00 pm at the same location.

Traditional funeral rite follows on the same Friday December 2 2016 at Sligo Adventist School located at 8300 Carroll Ave, Takoma Park MD. 20912. The event starts at 9.00 pm and ends at 1.00 am.

For more information please contact the following numbers:

571-733-6213

301-675-2095

703-627-8233

410-419-7310

202-271-8484

All are cordially invited to come celebrate his life with us.

Vincent Kosi

Secretary

The Volta Association of Washington D.C Metro Inc.