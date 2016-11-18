EC Plotting To Deploy Faulty BVDs To Our Strongholds – NPP

Acting General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has served notice that the party will reject all faulty Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs), meant for the forthcoming December 7 polls.

According to John Boadu, the NPP has uncovered an agenda by the Electoral Commission, to send faulty Biometric Verification Devices to their strongholds.

He further raised alarm over what he called the slow pace at which the EC is transporting election materials to the NPP's strongholds.

He has therefore challenged the EC to ensure that all the BVDs are functioning. He called for an IPAC meeting to discuss some pertinent issues ahead of the polls.

John Boadu, said this during an interaction with the media in Tamale, after a day's capacity building workshop for all NPP Parliamentary candidates in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

He said the workshop offered the Parliamentary candidates the opportunity to religiously study the CI 94.

The NPP's acting General Secretary hinted that, the party was well-prepared for the December 7 polls, and that the NDC cannot undo their mapped out strategies.

He described the party's 2016 manifesto as comprehensive and a problems solving one.

John Boadu appealed to the electorate to give the NPP a one-touch victory with Parliamentary majority to assuage their plight. He tasked the nation's security operatives particularly the police administration to be neutral.

The Member of Parliament for Okre, Hon. Dan Kweku Botwe, said all NPP operatives were adequately prepared for the December 7 polls.

He encouraged the police to impartially deal with hooligans who might attempt to disrupt the upcoming elections. In a related development, the NPP's Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, reminded the Parliamentary candidates of the Supreme Court's ruling on the land mark election petition, that elections are won at the polling stations.

He urged them to carefully select and train incorruptible party agents to police the ballots as means of deflating any rigging machinery.

Daniel Bugri Naabu said the NPP remained the best alternative to the Mahama-led NDC administration.

“We are resolved and are ready to take over power from the governing NDC government under President John Dramani Mahama, who by all measures is incompetent, irresponsible and insensitive to the plight of majority of our people.”

He charged all party loyalists to be vigilante on December 7, to prevent the NDC from subverting the will of the people after the polls.

“They have always subverted the will of the people and that is why this time round, we all should be very vigilante especially at the polling stations on the D-Day.”

He called for enough campaign logistics to help the party achieve its goal of winning the December 7 polls one-touch.

-Citifmonline