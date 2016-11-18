Court strikes out Martin Amidu’s ‘false claim’ against Mahama

The Supreme Court has dismissed Martin Amidu’s claim that President John Dramani Mahama personally ordered the discontinuation of the application by the Attorney-General to examine businessman Alfred Woyome, over the repayment of the 51 million judgement paid to him.

The former Attorney General in his application praying the court to allow him to orally examine Woyome last week, alleged that the Attorney General's decision to discontinue the oral examination of Mr Woyome in court, was upon an order by President Mahama.

Martin Amidu said after Woyome was informed of the AG's decision to orally cross-examine him, he threatened the President he will reveal the names of all those who benefited from the judgment debt booty, if nothing is done to prevent the cross-examination.

According to Martin Amidu, that led to the President's order to the AG to discontinue the case.

However, the Attorney General in an opposing application described the allegation as “scandalous, offensive, malicious and deliberate falsehood.”

“The President never suggested, directed or instructed me to discontinue the request of this office to orally examine the judgment debtor. The only reason this office has discontinued its request to orally examine the 3rd Defendant [Woyome] is because of a request made by the 3rd Defendant [Woyome] to pay the judgment debt by installments.”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 17, granted Martin Amidu his request to orally cross-examine Mr. Woyome on his assets with regards to the retrieval of the GHc51.2 million judgment debt paid to him.

The court in its ruling said Mr. Amidu has a right under Article 2 of 1992 constitution, to invoke the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court especially as he was a party to the case.

It however struck out the allegations made against the AG, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong and President John Mahama.

‘ AG stopped Woyome case to consider settlement’

The President also described Martin Amidu’s allegation as falsehoods; brewed for the “purposes of political propaganda.”

He disputed his involvement in the Attorney General’s decision to discontinue the case.

Speaking at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation's presidential encounter series on Wednesday, he explained that, the AG put in the application for oral examination, but at the same time, “discussions had been ongoing in respect of a settlement and before that happened, a terms of settlement was granted.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

