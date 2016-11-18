Retain NDC to move Ghana forward – Mahama

Ghana has come a long way and cannot afford to go backward, by voting any party other than the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming polls, says President John Mahama.

He said the government is taking the upcoming polls very seriously because it wants to protect the destiny of the country by ensuring its development gains are sustained.

The President, who is currently on a campaign tour of the Upper West Region, said the government has commenced a lot of developmental projects that require that it stays in power for a second 4-year term to complete them.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Waala in the Region, Mahama said: “I'm taking this election very seriously, and I'm taking the campaign seriously. We are campaigning as if we are rather the opposition looking for political power because the destiny of the country is at stake. We cannot afford to send this country backward, and that is why I will cover every blade on grass, I will go to every nook and cranny of this country to ensure that we achieve victory.”

According to him, this year’s election is the most important in the country’s development agenda, and any decision that must be made, must inure to the development of the country.

The President said there is the need to retain the NDC to allow his administration to complete its unfinished development projects across the country.

'Vote out NDC'

Meanwhile, the flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, has called on Ghanaians to vote out the governing NDC over what it describes as gross mismanagement of the country's resources.

The party has among other things, accused the government of absurd corruption levels that has resulted in untold hardship on many citizens.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana