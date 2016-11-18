Veep assures of massive jobs in health sector

Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, has given the assurance that, the health sector would witness a massive job creation in the next term of the Mahama-led administration.

He disclosed that, the number of hospitals and other health centres being constructed across the country, is an indication that the health sector would be witnessing massive job creation.

He has therefore assured student nurses to have faith in the Mahama-led administration to provide them jobs after completing their course.

The Vice President made the assurance when he commissioned a dormitory block and 12-unit class room block for the Goaso Nursing and Midwifery Training School in the Asunafo North constituency, as part of his three-day campaign tour of the Brong Ahafo region.

He said job creation would be an important part of the economic agenda in the next Mahama dministration, and the health sector would not be left out.

“The number of hospitals and other health centres being set up will require personnel such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists among others and we are assuring a large number of job openings for all in the health sector,” he said.

The Vice President has therefore called for the renewal of the mandate of President Mahama to enable him continue along the line of creating jobs and developing infrastructure.

Mrs Gizla Osei Boakye, Vice Principal, Goaso Nursing and Midwifery Training School commended government for paying allowances of nurses, as well as developing more infrastructure on the school campus.

She however called for the development of more infrastructure on the school campus to enable it admit more students .

By: Richard Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana