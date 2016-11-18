United States Celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week

Accra, GHANA – This week, the U.S. Embassy in Ghana is celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week from November 14 through November 20. During this annual week, U.S. Embassies around the world are emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurship, and celebrating visionary entrepreneurs.

The U.S. government supports Ghanaian entrepreneurs through a number of channels. The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) is a signature U.S. government initiative to invest in the next generation of African leaders. Through YALI, the United States helps to enhance leadership skills, bolster entrepreneurship, and connect young leaders from throughout Africa—including Ghana—with one another, the United States, and leaders in the private, civic, and public sectors.

In addition, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has a number of programs that support entrepreneurs in Ghana. Through the Feed the Future AfricaLead Project, USAID trains, mentors, and provides networking opportunities for entrepreneurs. Various USAID programs, such as the Agricultural Development and Value Chain Enhancement Project (ADVANCE) and the Supply Chain Development Project, help Ghanaian entrepreneurs access finance and international and domestic markets, and to obtain international certifications. In the recent past, USAID held the Road to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in cities around the world including Accra, bringing together startup entrepreneurs, investors and innovators to lead up to President Obama’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Silicon Valley.

USAID is also partnering with Geeks on a Plane, a worldwide tour for startups, investors, and executives to learn about high-growth technology markets, which is taking place in Accra in March. USAID also holds regular contests open to the global public called “Grand Challenges for Development,” in which entrepreneurs and other innovators are invited to submit proposals for funding to address a variety of development challenges.

“Ghana is filled with talented entrepreneurs,” said U.S. Ambassador Robert Jackson. “The people of the United States salute these committed men and women, who have the potential to spur economic growth and transform the country for the long term,” he said.

Global Entrepreneurship Week was launched in 2007 by the Marion Ewing Kauffman Foundation, and in the years since then, millions of people have participated in thousands of events held in more than a hundred countries around the world.