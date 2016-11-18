NDC will protect the thumb of every voter - Anyidoho

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary says the party will guard against any acts of intimidation that would scare voters on election day.

Koku Anyidoho says NDC supporters will not take the law into their hands, but they will protect the ballot by ensuring voters cast their votes freely.

Addressing members of the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network of the party at the Kumasi Technical University on Wednesday, Mr Anyidoho warned that President Mahama and the NDC remains resolute to dealing with trouble makers.

“Let nobody take this election for granted. And let nobody think they can intimidate anybody. The President of the republic is resolute; the NDC is resolute.

"We will not take the law into our own hands but we shall protect the ballot and the thumb of every voter . Let them dare and they will see the upper hand of the law," he said.

The meeting is part of Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah’s 5-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region and the team has been addressing party supporters in Agona, Nsuta and Asante Mampong.

Mr. Anyidoho asked NDC supporters to work hard to retain the party in power.

“We need four more years as a government and we would have reached a certain level of development. Let us have confidence in President Mahama.

"We are not saying that we would be in government forever as a political party. What we are saying is that, between 2017 and 2020, President Mahama has done a lot for you to go out there and review that mandate,” he said.

Mr Julius Debrah and his team which included the Ashanti Regional Minister, John Alexander Ackon; Minister for Works, Water and Housing, Dr Kwaku Agyemang Mensah and Deputy Minister of Communications, Ato Sarpong, among others have been soliciting support for the re-election bid of President Mahama.