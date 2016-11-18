Vote Out Mahama … If you want Woyome money retrieved -Amidu

By Richard Kofi Attenkah.

Martin Amidu, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice in the late President John Evans Atta-Mills' administration, has hinted that the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) would never compel businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome to refund the GH¢51 million wrongfully paid to him by government officials.

This is because, according to him, the Mahama-led government created, looted and shared the GH¢51 million loot with the businessman.

He has, therefore, charged Ghanaians to vote out President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC in the December 7 elections, saying that is the only way Ghana can retrieve the GH¢51 million from Mr. Woyome.

“This is the only way out for Ghanaians to stand up for their constitutional rights, and to retrieve the unconstitutional monies created, looted and shared by this government with its political party supporters, who are now unconstitutional judgment debtors to the Republic,” Mr. Amidu said.

According to him, even though he is a senior and founding member of the NDC, he is compelled to put Ghana first and to defend the 1992 Constitution, saying the only way Ghanaians can have the Woyome/Austro-Invest joint loot refunded is to change the government… during the presidential election this year.”

Mr. Amidu, also known as Citizen Vigilante, believes that: “A new government will prosecute Woyome under Article 2(3) and (4) of the 1992 Constitution for high crime, should he delay any further in refunding the unconstitutional loot.”

In a statement he released in Accra yesterday, the former Attorney General continued: “The new government will also enforce the Waterville judgment debt of over Euro 47 million loot or prosecute it for high crime.”

Insisting that he is still loyal to the NDC, Mr. Amidu posited that he would support most of the party's parliamentary candidates who have shown honesty and integrity to the Constitution.

He, however, pointed out that he cannot, as a matter of good conscience and in defense of the 1992 Constitution, support President Mahama to continue to loot the state purse.

“Fellow patriotic citizens,” he continued, “I fought for two long years for justice for the Constitution, and for all of us, and the Supreme Court eventually vindicated the public's interest by ordering the refund of the unconstitutional loot to the Republic of Ghana.

“Unfortunately, the government, as the leading looter, has put obstacles in our way in enforcing the orders of the court. Fellow citizens, help me, in the name of the Constitution, to retrieve your money that was looted by voting for a new President. Let us protect our constitutional rights and not be hoodwinked by electioneering ploys. Let us get our GH¢51,283,483. 59 back,” he maintained.

Mr. Amidu said the GH¢4 million cheque Mr. Woyome issued to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), as part payment of the monies ordered by the Supreme Court to be refunded, is only a ploy, “as smoke and mirrors for their election campaign.”

He called on the people of Ghana to demand from the government “how its Attorney General can – in enforcing the order of the Supreme Court for Woyome to refund the unconstitutional payments made to Woyome to the Republic of Ghana – accept a cheque of GH¢4,000,000 drawn by Woyome, dated 4th November 2016, in favour of the Economic and Organised Crime Office, as part payment of the monies ordered by the court to be refunded.”

Continuing, he emphasised: “I say with all the strength at my disposal that a cheque drawn by Woyome in favour of the Economic and Organised Crime Office, which was not a party to the action or the judgment creditor, cannot be a cheque in part payment of the unconstitutional monies ordered by the court to be refunded to the Republic.

“The acceptance of the Economic and Organised Crime Office cheque by the Attorney General, and the deception of the public by the Attorney General that it is part payment for the refund ordered by the court, brings into question the competence of the Attorney General and the government in pursuit of the interest of the Republic,” he noted.

He explained that whatever is going on is a scheme designed “to defeat my application for leave to examine Woyome orally on oath.

“In the hurry of the government and Woyome to defeat my application, they could not even cover their tracks with a cheque drawn on the Ministry of Finance or the Accountant-General as custodian of the consolidated fund.

The cheque could also have been drawn on the Registrar of the Supreme Court and paid into court for the Republic.

“The foregoing is evidence, if evidence be needed, that the Attorney General and the government are determined to kill the non-refund of the judgment debt as an election issue, by cooking up the deceptive cheque and receipt to allow the status quo to continue,” he stressed.

He said the NDC is tenaciously deceiving the electorate that efforts are being made to retrieve the unconstitutional loot by Mr. Alfred Woyome.