We are taking Ghana to the next level -Mahama

From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Kumasi.

“We (NDC government) are confident that we are going to take Ghana to the next level by creating more jobs for our people, improve food security, continue our agriculture, and continue our strong investment in public works,” His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama has assured, as he appeared on Ghana Television (GTV) for his turn of the presidential encounter.

The general consensus is that from 2017, Ghana is going to see quite an accelerated growth, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the standard-bearer of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) disclosed.

He said everybody has very high hopes of Ghana's prosperity because of the structural reforms the government has carried out. The presidential encounter programme is a political show meant for presidential aspirants to showcase their vision to the people of Ghana, ahead of the December 7 polls.

Mr. Mahama, who was given 20 minutes to explain the work of his administration, was of the view that his administration will continue to embark on public works, because public works stimulate the economy with rippling advantages of jobs and growth.

“We have challenges that we have faced together as a people, and we have called on Ghanaians to sacrifice together.” The President told Ghanaians that he has served with dedication, and “it is being tough and going forward, but we have been through this together,” and hoped there are brighter days ahead.

Assuring Ghanaians on the prospects of the future, President Mahama, who is seeking for re-election under “the Changing Lives Transforming Ghana” political mantra, said “The beauty of nature is that beautiful baby that is born was preceded by labour pains, and so you suffer to gain, you don't get any good thing without striving for it, and so over the last four years, we strived together as a nation, and I believe we are on the clasp of reaping what we sown.”

He thanked Ghanaians for the opportunity to serve as president over the last term of office.

Optimistic President John Mahama, who was spotted in a blue black suit with a golden handkerchief in his right chest pocket, told Ghanaians that in the period that he has been a President, he has been a mere mortal.

“I may have made mistakes, and I believe that every mistake that I have made, I have done it out of good faith to serve my nation, and every decision I have taken has been in the national interest.”

Recounting challenges his administration faced when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) came to power he explained: “We were faced with three main challenges, namely: Stabilising an economy that was running a deficit of almost 12%, resolving power crisis that was crippling the economy and slowing growth, and the third one was restoring social and economic structure that was in a state of disrepair.

On progress made in his administration, Mr. Mahama said: “I believe we have achieved success in many of the things that we promised to do. We have managed to stabilise the economy fairly.

“We are currently seeing micro indicators that are looking quite good, and that are pointing in the right direction,” he said.

He asserted: “We have also taken the bull by the horns, and we have stabilised the power situation as at now. We have also invested massively in the social and economic infrastructure, with mass investment in the road sector, health, water, agriculture, expansion of our ports, rehabilitation of our railways, revamping of many factories that were closed down.”

On his four-year stewardship as a President of the Republic, he noted: “We have done the heavy lifting. We have been involved in building the foundation.” In an analogy of the track record of his administration, Mr. Mahama told Ghanaians that when you build a house, the most difficult part of the house is the foundation, and so these four years has been the foundation in digging the trenches, pouring the concrete, putting the iron rods in there, ramping the filling, and pouring the concrete over

the foundation.

He continued that there is going to be the block work that you put on top of the foundation, and that is much easier. Anybody can lay blocks and do the rest of the work. He asserted: “I believe that in my second term, there is not much heavy lifting, because we have done the structural reforms that were needed to be done to make the economy come back to the path of growth.

He stated that it has been a challenging period, but when the going gets tough, the tough get going, so we have had to make very many challenging decisions made in the interest of national progress and development.