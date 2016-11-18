ECG assures public of uninterrupted supply of power

By Pascal Kafu Abotsi.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced its preparedness to contribute to a free and fair election in December, through uninterrupted supply of power, before, during, and after this year’s general elections.

The power distributor gave the assurance to allay fears in the midst of complaints of power outages in some parts of the country.

Insisting that it would not let the country down at that crucial moment of elections, the company is quick to clarify that the recent irregular light outs should not be misconstrued for load shedding.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ECG, Mr. William Boateng, the intermittent power cuts were, instead, attributable to some maintenance works the ECG was undertaking in its effort to boost supply.

“If we announce and you don't hear, the impression is created as if we have reverted to the load shedding exercise, but it is not true, we are not doing any load shedding,” he told the media during a tour of some facilities within the Dodowa district.

Mr. Boateng explained that as new communities emerged, and populations grew, what it meant was that power supply would have to be expanded to meet the needs of the consumers, hence the outages to enable the expansion works take place.

“The challenges we are facing in recent times have to do with distribution network. We are making sure that we do a lot of projects in the system, and in the course of undertaking those projects, we put the system off to enable the contractors work on the lines,” he said.

The PRO mentioned three ECG activities which could cause the lights to go off in certain areas – planned maintenance schedule, pre-emptive maintenance works, and planned outage for project works.

With the planned maintenance schedule, it was the insistence of the ECG that “Like any other machine, which needs to undergo regular maintenance, ECG has a schedule for regular maintenance of its transformers. ECG causes announcements to inform customers and the general public about the maintenance prior to the shutdown.”

The second cause, pre-emptive maintenance works, results from the shutdown of a sub-station “whether it is Bulky Supply Point (BSP), a Primary Sub-station or a Secondary Sub-station, to quickly rectify a fault so that it does not degenerate into worse situations leading to fire outbreaks or destruction of equipment.”

During pre-emptive maintenance works, specifically in times of emergency, when the fault is identified and it needs an immediate shutdown of the system, “it is very difficult to inform customers prior to the shutdown. We only communicate an apology after customers are already off.”

Planned outage for project works is when ECG undertakes project works to improve the distribution system or network. “It can take the form of replacement of obsolete equipment or network, installations of transformers and extension of power supply,” The ECG PRO stated.

24 transformers have so far been installed in the Dodowa and its surrounding communities, with 21 others at various levels of completion.

The ECG says the transformers cost between GH¢80,000 and GH¢100,000.