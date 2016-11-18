Ghana Needs Honest President To Fight Corruption

Flagbearer of the People's National Convention (PNC) Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama, says all Ghanaians must work hard to tackle corruption which hampers the effective development of the country.

According to him, some Ghanaians, including people in government, condone institutional corruption, adding that the country needs a selfless president who would not encourage corrupt practices, especially in government.

“Corruption in Ghana has permeated all sectors, especially in governance. Corruption has become strong and dangerous like the biblical 'Goliath' and we need a 'David' to tackle corruption and make it less attractive. I will be that 'David' if I become the President of Ghana.”

Dr. Mahama made the disclosure while addressing supporters and members of the party in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, where the PNC recently launched its manifesto for the forthcoming general elections.

“Corruption has been prevalent in our national life; resources that are supposed to be invested in productive areas of the economy to generate sustainable jobs and better livelihoods for majority are redirected into individual pockets. This practice has a negative effect on the nation's development. This is why at this point in our life as a nation we need a leader who will have the political will to really fight corruption.”

Dr. Edward Mahama noted that records from the Auditor General's Office estimate that the country loses over $3 billion annually through corruption, adding that there is lack of strict compliance with the Public Procurement Act.

Although these corrupt issues are so glaring, previous governments and current government, led by President John Mahama, lack the political will to prosecute culprits, according to him.

He mentioned that a PNC government shall amend the Public Procurement Act to plug the existing loopholes that some corrupt people in government are taking advantage of, stressing that he would ensure strict compliance with the Public Procurement Act.

Dr. Mahama indicated that a PNC government would not interfere in the prosecution of public officials found to have engaged in corrupt practices, saying the capacity of institutions would be strengthened to independently investigate and prosecute offenders.

He called on supporters of the PNC to campaign vigorously for him to become the next President of Ghana in the December polls.

Unlike other political party leaders, I represent peace and my position on the ballot paper means that I have been ordained by the “Big six” of the country.

National Chairman of the party, Bernard Mornah reminded supporters about the need to go all out to campaign for both parliamentary and presidential candidates of the PNC.

He disclosed that the productive activities of the PNC have sent shivers down the spines of members of the NDC and NPP, especially after the Electoral Commission (EC) allowed Dr. Mahama to contest in this year's presidential race.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga

