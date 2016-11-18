Physically Challenged Arrested For Rape

Sumailah Alhassan, a 38-year-old physically challenged, who was arrested by the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ashaiman Divisional Police Command for allegedly raping a seamstress, has been remanded into police custody by a Tema Court.

The docket has subsequently been forwarded to the Attorney General's Department for advice.

The spokeswoman of the Tema Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng, who confirmed the story to DAILY GUIDE, said on October 13, 2016 at about 10 am, the complainant travelled to the suspect's house at Newtown in Ashaiman, to ask him to look for room for the friend to rent.

The victim met the suspect and his friend in the room, but the friend excused both of them after some time.

The suspect then went out to buy drink for the victim, who was once his co-tenant.

According to reports, when the suspect came back, he saw the lady lying prostrate in the room.

Alhassan quickly locked the door and fondled her buttocks before giving her the drink, but the victim become furious and him to desist from such nefarious behaviour.

The suspect reportedly pounced on the woman on the floor and undressed her.

He managed to overpower the victim during a fierce struggle and forcibly had sexual intercourse.

A formal complaint was lodged with DOVVSU in Ashaiman who issued police medical report to the victim to attend hospital for examination.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman