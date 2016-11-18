Jumia Travel Ghana Awards Its Partners

Accra, Ghana - 18th November, 2016 - JumiaTravel, Africa’s leading online hotel booking website has awarded it’s partners at a ceremony in Accra.

The awards ceremony, which was held at the Accra City Hotel served as a form of appreciation for the immense contributions of these partners in the development and success of the company. The company recently took giant strides by reaching a landmark of 1000 hotels on it’s website thus giving it’s customers more options to select from when they want to book a hotel anywhere in Ghana.

‘’These amazing partners are the focus of all our operations. We keep succeeding because they are always there to support us. Without them, we will not be in business. It is great to have partners who are always on hand to receive our guests, offer them the best hotel experience and give us the best rates in order to better serve our ever growing customer base‘’ said Claire Staal, MD of Jumia Travel ( Ghana ).

Jumia Travel has over the past 3 years made a name for itself as the one stop destination for top hotel deals, amazing discounts and best hotel rates. The company has also made giant strides in technological services by providing hotels with an extranet application that allows hotel managers to confirm bookings, change rates and change availability of their hotel rooms.

As part of the activities of the night was an extranet application training and other great performances by the Ghana Kizomba family,Jay Hunton and Tijani Pepe.

Speaking at the #JumiaTravelAwards celebration organized by the company in Accra , Bennet Otoo, Marketing & Public Relations Manager (Ghana) said, ‘’We have come a long way in serving our guests with amazing deals and exquisite customer service. This is only possible because we are fortunate to work with such energetic and cooperative hotels. They are always on hand to support our ideas and meet us at a point where the guest is the major beneficiary. In the end, we can boldly say that we have been successful because of their immense support and corporation. Besides, the role of the media in promoting tourism and hospitality in Ghana cannot be overemphasized. We appreciate all the support and hardwork they put in. They put us on the map and that is what every growing business needs’’.

The company continues to enhance efforts to better serve and satisfy it’s customers by providing quick and easy ways of hotel reservation, as well as helping customers with all travel related needs.

About Jumia Travel

Jumia Travel ( travel.jumia.com ) is Africa's No.1 hotel booking website, allowing you to get the best prices for more than 25,000 hotels in Africa and more than 200,000 hotels around the world.

Our ambition is to bring every bit of available accommodation online, and to create the easiest and cheapest way for customers to book it.

At Jumia Travel, we have hundreds of travel specialists constantly in touch with our customers. Our offices are located in Lagos (Nigeria), Accra (Ghana), Dakar (Senegal), Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Algiers (Algeria), Douala (Cameroon), Kampala (Uganda), Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania), Nairobi (Kenya) and Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

Before June 2016, Jumia Travel was known as Jovago.

Jumia Travel was founded in 2013 by Jumia and is backed by MTN, Rocket Internet, Millicom, Orange, Axa and financial partners.