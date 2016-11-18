4 Ways Nigerians Can Take A Luxury Trip Abroad Without Spending A Fortune

The current situation of the Nigerian economy has dampened the hearts of so many citizens and curtailed a number of their activities…especially travelling. Even those who normally would travel in luxury are now thinking twice about hitting the road.

A vacation filled with private jets, luxury accommodations, champagne and fancy food, however, does not have to be a far-fetched fantasy. There are ways Nigerians can travel like a millionaire without having to sell their plots of land or sabotage your credit score. Jumia Travel shares four travel tips to add a little grandeur to your next getaway without breaking bank.

Travel in the off-season

A perfect way to travel like a millionaire is to stay in Luxury hotels or resorts off-season. Vacationers who visit during the off-season stand to save a lot at this idyllic locale. The views are the same, the accommodations are the same, but the prices are most usually slashed in half. From mid-January through April, are usually cheaper that mid-April through Dec. So, unless you are set on enjoying a particular celebration of holiday in Luxury, it makes sense to visit when rates are more affordable.

Consider countries where the dollar is worth more.

Take a trip to exotic locations in South America, Africa, Asia or India rather than the U.S., Canada or Europe. These locations have food, attractions and accommodations that typically cost a lot less and the exchange rate falls will usually fall in your favor. The Luxury experience in these areas are not only superb as the environs are most usually picturesque, you get to experience opulence at very minimal costs.

Go for a resort apartment

Instead of booking a fancy luxury hotels where you will have to pay for room service, food, laundry, etc., rent an apartment. The process of finding and renting a resort apartment is not a tedious one, you can find a list of resort-hotels that offer this type of accommodation for the destination you have in mind online. You will also see lots of reasonable rates, as well as peak and off-peak deals. With a resort apartment, you can go shopping for groceries and cook your own favorite meals at a cheaper rate and if you must dine out, you will find numerous restaurants, coffee shops and around the area. You get to save a whole lot of money and enjoy the luxury of a resort.

Schedule your flights at the right times

The cost of transportation is a huge item on any traveler’s list as it is usually one of the most expensive parts of any trip, including luxury vacations. Fortunately, there are ways to minimize costs! Like your favorite high street store, airlines have periods when they do sales or kick up promos which are usually favorable to all range of customers from first class to economy, try and book your flight around those periods. Also, you will find that airlines drop their prices to destinations that are not very popular, you can decide to route your flights in such a way that you can take advantage of these variation in ticket price. Finally, going on a luxury trip does not imply that you must travel first-class. Instead, buy an economy ticket, save some money and spend it having much more fun on your luxury trip.