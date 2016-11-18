Ghana Media Must Take On Political Parties….Over Commitments To Climate Change—Hon. Kokofu

As Ghana gears up to vote on December 7th 2016, the Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency of the Ashanti region, who is also a Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Forestry, Hon. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has thrown a critical challenge to the Ghanaian media to tackle and probe political parties on their commitments to the Climate Change agenda.

According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator, it was very necessary, for Ghanaian political leadership to accept that Climate Change is a phenomenon and it’s a reality.

"I am with the people who think this time around, climate change and for that matter environmental issues should be one of the electoral campaign messages and I believe that will inform how we go about our general governance issues to get our people on board and be able to make awareness creation a major factor through education within our 2nd cycle institutions, tertiary institutions, within our set up particularly, the legislature."

He further decried the low level of climate issues in Ghana, adding that "we as a people are not much abreast of all these things; we will not appreciate the dynamics of all these, especially the problems, concerns and challenges. And if there were to be advantages and benefits, we will not be able to take due advantages of them. So it is very important."

He stated that principally as a legislature, as an environmentalist and being a lawyer in Oil and Gas sub sector, with particular interest on the impact of climate change, he was very much concerned.

The MP was speaking in an interview with selected Ghanaian media organisations currently at the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference COP22 in Marrackech Morocco.

"I am part of the Ghana delegation here in Morocco and this is about my third time coming to the COP. My first was Lima COP20 in Peru 2014 and second was last year in France COP21 2015 and now am here in Marrakech, Morocco.

...Basically, we are here to consolidate on the Paris Agreement of COP21 and to make sure how regional blocs are doing, I mean the parties and then at the national level," he said.

He went on to add that Ghana has a lot to do as a nation, in protecting the bio physical environment by taking advantage of the climate change as part of our mitigation and adapation efforts.

"As you saw me at the stands of ISSER, they mounted a stand showcasing a research they conducted in Ghana and Kenya in sourcing for financing for some of these adaptations and mitigation strategies of Climate change. The vulnerable in our society particularly, women and children, the rural folks and farmers are major victims and when you talk about Agriculture and climate change, sanitation too is a major issue. I am very confident we will be able to get back home and try to fashion out our way of accelerating the climate change awareness and of course education to be able to do better."

Touching on accessing climate funds, Ghana has cost it's our way up to USD $22Billion and the government of Ghana is prepared to cough out up to 6billion dollars.

"That is what we can locally mobilize as per financing but the gap of 16billion dollars will surely need to come from the international community and that is why we are here and Africa as a group, is trying to make a case out of that. So basically, we haven’t reached that far but hopefully we may," the MP disclosed.

He said though he was not part of the negotiations per se but had been out there behind the scenes providing the necessary impetus to the negotiating team.

"I also think we haven’t gotten that far with the issue of financing. The developed countries that have pledged so much we need to see real commitment, in relation to that cause and what needs to be done in individual national contexts, so we will be able to access these financing to be able to accelerate it better in our various countries. Adaptations and mitigations in itself present another set of cost.

The MP indicated that Ghana needed to do more on Climate Change.

"We had the EPA, the Climate Educational sector, about few weeks ago, trying to bring political parties to this pedestal and political parties were asked about their commitment to climate change and all that and now if you look at the whole scenario, we are looking at social ecological aspects of Climate Change and it is human scented and all developmental programmes being it infrastructure, Agriculture, economy, oil and gas whatever has to do with human activities.