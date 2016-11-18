GH¢450m Zoomlion claim: Afriyie-Ankrah rejects allegations he failed to terminate contract

Minister of State at the Presidency, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has rejected suggestions that he failed to carry out a presidential directive to terminate a contract with Zoomlion Ghana Ltd that has resulted in a GH¢450 million claim.

Mr. Afriyie-Ankrah, who was Minister of Youth and Sports at the time the Zoomlion agreement came under scrutiny, insists that he was ordered to undertake a value-for-money audit of all contracts but he was not ordered explicitly to terminate the Zoomlion contract.

“A minister doesn’t just get up and cancel contract. The President (John Mahama) said that ‘look at the contract and those that do stand the value-for-money test cancel them’,” he explained.

Joy News investigations show the government is set to pay Zoomlion Ghana Limited more than GHC448m for its failure to terminate a contract with the multi-faceted service provider.

The amount is now debt that has accrued as a result of further services which the company claims it has provided the state through the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA).

In 2013, Joy News’ Manasseh Azure Awuni uncovered a massive corruption in the agency.

This led to the cancellation of contracts which did not represent value-for-money analysis done by the Ministerial Impact Assessment Committee set up by government to probe the scandal further.

After Joy News’ GYEEDA investigations, the government set up a committee, which submitted its report in July 2013 and among others recommended the termination of the Zoomlion contract.

The President also directed the Minister of Youth and Sports at the time, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, to terminate the contract.

Coincidentally, Zoomlion’s contract expired in February 2013. On the advice of the Attorney-General, Mr. Elvis AfriyieAnkrah wrote to Zoomlion to suspend the module.

Joy News has evidence that the government continued to pay Zoomlion even though the company had no contract with the government.

A cabinet sub-committee's report sighted by Joy News reveals that "[..] the president directed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports should write to terminate the sanitation contract with Zoomlion Ltd. However, H.E. the President's directive was not carried out to the letter as a result of which Zoomlion Ltd continued to render services to the State since 2013 to date".

"This situation had resulted in the accumulation of debt amounting to GHC448,150,762 being management services fees due the service provider(Zoomlion). Out of this sum, an amount of GHC62,000,000 has been paid by the District Assembly Common Fund to Zoomlion Ltd"

Reacting to the story, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah said “the final decision by Cabinet is that all the claims should be audited. Has the audit been done? Why is it that the audit has not been done and the public is being fed propaganda?” he quizzed.

He has denied the existence of the GHC450 million claim because the committee is yet to conclude its report.

