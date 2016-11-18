NDC won’t waste time on Martin Amidu – Kofi Adams

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has downplayed anti-corruption campaigner, Martin Amidu's call for Ghanaians to vote against President Mahama ahead of the polls.

Mr. Amidu, a former Attorney General, has stated that the GHc 51 million judgment debt paid businessman and NDC financier, Alfred Woyome, can only be recouped if there is a change of government.

According to him, the governing NDC is only deceiving Ghanaians in its quest to retrieve the money from Mr. Woyome.

Kofi Adams

Bur the 2016 Campaign Coordinator of the NDC, Kofi Adams, has said the governing party would remain focused on its bid to win power as the Election Day draws closer.

“At this moment, we don't want to spend time on Martin Amidu. We are very focused. We will tell our stories. Our story is out there. The great job of President Mahama and his government is out there; and that is what the people will be looking at to vote,” he said on Eyewitness News.

As he urged Ghanaians to ignore the claims being put out against the governing NDC, he doubted if Mr. Amidu had the conviction of his own family.

“If Martin himself has direct family, I doubt they will even be listening to him. I doubt if even his own daughters will listen to him because they see clearly that this is a man who is not basing anything on fact,” Mr. Adams quizzed.

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Attorney General

Among the allegations Mr. Amidu has put out concerning the judgement debt saga, as he filed a successful application at the Supreme Court to examine Mr. Woyome following the AG, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong’s, discontinuation of the case, he said the AG withdrew her application to examine Mr. Woyome because President Mahama personally gave an order .

Amidu should know better

But Mr. Adams retorted that, Mr. Amidu should have stayed away from such comments given his knowledge of the justice system as he asserted that President Mahama “has been committed to fighting against corruption on all fronts.”

“This is someone who has been a lawyer, who has been a Deputy Attorney General and someone who has been an Attorney General and therefore understands how the court systems operates, and understands how far the President can influence or not influence if he ever has any influence.”

Mr. Adams also defended the commitment of the current AG, who he said “has saved this country millions of cedis or dollars that we would have paid as judgment debt.”

“What he is doing is that, this woman is doing so well and I was a disaster as an attorney general so let me attempt to discredit her and that is why he will go to the extent of labeling things against her that are not true. He has said the Attorney General has defended Woyome when the Attorney General is rather on the side that is fighting Woyome.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana