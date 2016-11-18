Election 2016: 'Play to the rules' – IGP warns police, candidates, electorates

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), John Kudalor, has issued a stern warning to potential trouble makers as Election Day draws closer.

In a peace message ahead of the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary polls, the IGP said any person or group that will flout the law would be dealt with according to the same law.

He also asked his men to uphold professionalism at all times.

“We should all try to comport ourselves and be very, very responsible in our speeches and our behavior as we approach the elections because the laws and rules of the country before, during and after the elections are the same. Let’s just play to the rules and let’s be very responsive,” he said.

With 18 days to the general elections, pockets of violence in Accra and other parts of the country have heightened fears December 7 could be chaotic.

There have been gunshots during clashes between incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) and opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in Odododiodioo and Nima.

However, John Kudalor says the police are on top of issues.

“The police officers, as I have always warned them, will try to be neutral, professional and impartial as much as possible,” he said.

He urged the police to avoid actions that will cause the public to tag them as corrupt or unprofessional.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com