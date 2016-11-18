An Innovation By Moroccan Women Amongst The Winners In The Momentum For Change

Marrakech, the 17th November, 2016---The awards ceremony for the winners of the Momentum for Change Initiative was held last night in the Fes Room of the Blue Zone in the COP22 Village at Bab Ighli. Thirteen game-changing initiatives from around the world were announced as winners of the United Nation's "Momentum for Change" climate change award.

The General Secretary of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, was present at the event alongside Bertrand Picard, pilot of the solar plane, Solar Impulse, the American Actor Lee Pace, and the Moroccan Singer Asmaa Lamnawar, amongst other personalities. For the closing of the ceremony, the Moroccan virtuoso Lutenist, Karim Tadlaoui, provided an inspired musical interlude of finesse and elegance to those present.

Morocco was also amongst the winners with Dar Si Hmad, a NGO lead by Moroccan women. Dar Si Hmad has, in effect, conceived and installed what is the largest operational harvester of fog in the world. It's a novel solution based on hydric stress to collect fog, a technique inspired by the ancestral practice of collecting rose-water. The Dar Si Hmad project supplies drinking water to more than 400 people in five villages.

Other winning activities included:

- a Google-led project that could catalyse the rooftop solar market for millions of people across the United States

- North America's first revenue-neutral tax that puts a price on carbon pollution

- A project that has established the first women-specific standard to measure and monetise women's empowerment benefits of climate action

Other winners included the EU's largest crowdfunding platform for community solar projects, and a project initiated in Malaysia initiated by Ericsson that uses sensors to provide near real-time information to restore dwindling mangrove plantations.

Further winners are a company that provides solar systems to homes and businesses in rural Tanzania through an innovative financial package and a Swedish city that became the first in the world to issue green bonds, enabling it to borrow money for investments that benefit the environment.

The Momentum for Change initiative is spearheaded by the UN Climate Change secretariat to shine a light on some of the most innovative, scalable, and replicable examples of what people are doing to address climate change. Today's announcement is part of wider efforts to mobilize action and ambition as national governments work toward implementing the Paris Climate Change Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals.

"The dynamic and game-changing activities outline that climate action and sustainable development can be built at all levels of society, from initiatives on a national level to those at the heart of communities, led by companies and cities across the world" according to the Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC, Patricia Espinosa.

"In presenting these remarkable examples of creativity and transformational change, as well as the extraordinary people behind them, we can encourage everyone to become an accelerator towards that kind of future that we all want and need".

Each of these 13 winning initiatives is connected to the three pillars of the Momentum for Change: women for results, financing for investment in favour of climate and ITC Solutions. All 13 will be presented during a series of special events in the course of the UN conference on climate change in Marrakesh the 7th to 18th November 2016.

The game-changing activities of 2016 were selected by the International Consulting Committee within the Framework of the Momentum for Change Initiative, which functions in partnership with the global project world economic forum on climate change and the Global e-Sustainability Initiative.